APM Automotive Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

06/29/2020 | 12:54pm EDT
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020
Quarter 1 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
The figures have not been audited

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

279,548

367,609

279,548

367,609

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

304

20,409

304

20,409

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

-2,307

15,316

-2,307

15,316

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

-6,200

9,779

-6,200

9,779

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

-3.17

5.00

-3.17

5.00

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

6.4000

6.5100

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name APM AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name APM
Date Announced 29 Jun 2020
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-24062020-00024

Attachments

  1. Bursa_Q1_2020.pdf (Size: 340,578 bytes)

Disclaimer

APM Automotive Holdings Bhd published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 16:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
