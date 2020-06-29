APM Automotive Bhd : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 31/03/2020

|
Financial Year End
|
31 Dec 2020
|
Quarter
|
1 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
|
31 Mar 2020
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
|
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
|
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
1
|
Revenue
|
279,548
|
367,609
|
279,548
|
367,609
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
304
|
20,409
|
304
|
20,409
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
-2,307
|
15,316
|
-2,307
|
15,316
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
|
-6,200
|
9,779
|
-6,200
|
9,779
|
5
|
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
|
-3.17
|
5.00
|
-3.17
|
5.00
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
7
|
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
|
6.4000
|
6.5100
