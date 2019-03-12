Log in
APNIC Pty : Network security and packet analysis workshop to be held in Cambodia this March

03/12/2019

APNIC will deliver a four-day Network Security and Packet Analysis workshop from 26 to 29 March 2019, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the support of Neocom ISP Limited.

Register now and pay before 15 March 2019 to get the early bird rate.

This workshop examines the elements involved in establishing and maintaining security for a network, and building understanding and familiarity with its operations. Device and network infrastructure security will also be examined, with a focus on establishing robust, stable, and secure networks.

It also covers introductory level packet analysis for those who are performing incident response and investigation. Participants will explore tools such as Wireshark, bro, tcpdump and others for dissecting packet flows related to security incidents.

Topics covered will include:

  • Network security fundamentals
  • Vulnerabilities and mitigation at different layers of the TCP/IP stack
  • Cryptography and PKI
  • Device and infrastructure security
  • Operational security and policies
  • Email security
  • Intrusion detection and prevention
  • IPv6 security
  • RPKI
  • Packet capture and analysis

For further details, and to register, please visit the APNIC Training website and be sure to join the Facebook event.

We look forward to seeing you there!

The views expressed by the authors of this blog are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of APNIC. Please note a Code of Conduct applies to this blog.

Disclaimer

APNIC Pty Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:07:07 UTC
