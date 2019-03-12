APNIC Pty : Network security and packet analysis workshop to be held in Cambodia this March

APNIC will deliver a four-day Network Security and Packet Analysis workshop from 26 to 29 March 2019, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the support of Neocom ISP Limited.

Register now and pay before 15 March 2019 to get the early bird rate.

This workshop examines the elements involved in establishing and maintaining security for a network, and building understanding and familiarity with its operations. Device and network infrastructure security will also be examined, with a focus on establishing robust, stable, and secure networks.

It also covers introductory level packet analysis for those who are performing incident response and investigation. Participants will explore tools such as Wireshark, bro, tcpdump and others for dissecting packet flows related to security incidents.

Topics covered will include:

Network security fundamentals

Vulnerabilities and mitigation at different layers of the TCP/IP stack

Cryptography and PKI

Device and infrastructure security

Operational security and policies

Email security

Intrusion detection and prevention

IPv6 security

RPKI

Packet capture and analysis

For further details, and to register, please visit the APNIC Training website and be sure to join the Facebook event.

We look forward to seeing you there!

