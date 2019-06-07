Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APO Asian Productivity Organization : Enhancing productivity through the Internet of Things

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:38am EDT

A multicountry workshop examined issues and opportunities presented by the IoT for productivity enhancement.

Digitizing the physical world, also known as the Internet of Things (IoT), has received enormous attention in recent years. It is estimated that by 2023, the number of cellular IoT connections will reach 3.5 billion. The IoT is considered to be an emerging technology that is likely to have significant impacts on productivity and competitiveness in coming years. Even now, there are already many use cases in Asia and the Pacific as well as beyond. However, to fully leverage these technologies to benefit Asian Productivity Organization (APO) member economies, government officials must be aware of a range of issues and complexities involved.

In order to share experiences and the latest developments in IoT applications, the APO in partnership with the China Productivity Center (CPC) organized a workshop on the Internet of Things for Productivity Enhancement in Taipei, 27-31 May 2019. Eighteen participants from 11 member economies as well as three resource persons from Singapore Management University, Solus Futura Co. of Singapore, and Mediconex Co. of the Republic of Korea attended.

CPC President Dr. Pao-Cheng Chang was the chief guest. In his opening remarks, Dr. Chang noted that the IoT would be covered under the activities of the Center of Excellence on Smart Manufacturing in the ROC, after its establishment had been approved at the 61st Session of the APO Governing Body in April. He hoped that, over the course of the workshop, 'participants will share what they learned from the various resource speakers' presentations, country papers, field visits, and group discussions with as many colleagues as possible.'

This workshop involved two site visits: 1) to Advantech Co. Ltd., a leader in industrial computers, smart city solutions, and the IoT; and 2) the Industrial Technology Research Institute, which is helping industries in the ROC to become more innovation driven. During those visits, participants were shown a range of innovative products and systems involving IoT and related technologies, including advanced sensors, network modules, and products used in healthcare, manufacturing, and environmental management.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 07:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aEUROPE : European stocks recover after ECB disappointment
RE
04:32aJapan business card app operator Sansan prices IPO at top of range, raises $360 mln
RE
04:30aGerman Industrial Production Fell More Sharply Than Expected in April --Update
DJ
04:27aRussian oil contamination crisis is almost over - Novak
RE
04:20aUK house prices show biggest annual rise since Jan 2017 - Halifax
RE
04:18aIraqi oil minister says global output deal likely to be extended - RIA
RE
04:12aDrop in output and exports shows German economy stuttering
RE
04:06aDecarbonising UK economy will cost £1 trillion, cannot be delayed - Hammond
RE
04:05aSAUDI'S FALIH : we don't want to engage in race to up oil output
RE
04:05aFed Faces Challenging Rate Decision at June Meeting
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About