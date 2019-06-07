APO Asian Productivity Organization : Enhancing productivity through the Internet of Things

A multicountry workshop examined issues and opportunities presented by the IoT for productivity enhancement.

Digitizing the physical world, also known as the Internet of Things (IoT), has received enormous attention in recent years. It is estimated that by 2023, the number of cellular IoT connections will reach 3.5 billion. The IoT is considered to be an emerging technology that is likely to have significant impacts on productivity and competitiveness in coming years. Even now, there are already many use cases in Asia and the Pacific as well as beyond. However, to fully leverage these technologies to benefit Asian Productivity Organization (APO) member economies, government officials must be aware of a range of issues and complexities involved.

In order to share experiences and the latest developments in IoT applications, the APO in partnership with the China Productivity Center (CPC) organized a workshop on the Internet of Things for Productivity Enhancement in Taipei, 27-31 May 2019. Eighteen participants from 11 member economies as well as three resource persons from Singapore Management University, Solus Futura Co. of Singapore, and Mediconex Co. of the Republic of Korea attended.

CPC President Dr. Pao-Cheng Chang was the chief guest. In his opening remarks, Dr. Chang noted that the IoT would be covered under the activities of the Center of Excellence on Smart Manufacturing in the ROC, after its establishment had been approved at the 61st Session of the APO Governing Body in April. He hoped that, over the course of the workshop, 'participants will share what they learned from the various resource speakers' presentations, country papers, field visits, and group discussions with as many colleagues as possible.'

This workshop involved two site visits: 1) to Advantech Co. Ltd., a leader in industrial computers, smart city solutions, and the IoT; and 2) the Industrial Technology Research Institute, which is helping industries in the ROC to become more innovation driven. During those visits, participants were shown a range of innovative products and systems involving IoT and related technologies, including advanced sensors, network modules, and products used in healthcare, manufacturing, and environmental management.