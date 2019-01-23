Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APO Asian Productivity Organization : Mongolia hosts conference on GAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:19pm EST

The conference helped reach a consensus on GAP standards to accelerate organic agriculture development in Mongolia.

Under the provisions of the Mongolian Food Safety Law 2012, all involved in the primary production of agricultural raw materials must implement Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Hygiene Practices. However, the government has not formulated and adopted a national GAP scheme, and there is no common understanding of GAP provisions among producers, consumers, the government, and NGOs.

The APO in partnership with the Mongolian Productivity Organization and Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry, Government of Mongolia, organized a national conference-cum-workshop on Enhancing GAP Implementation in the Mongolian Agriculture Sector in Ulaanbaatar, 15-17 January, to train producers and build the capacity of key stakeholders in GAP for fruit and vegetables. It helped reach a consensus among stakeholders on the adoption of GAP scheme standards.

Eighty participants representing producers and family farmers, government officers including those in local government units and the National Agency for Standardization and Metrology, managers of food-processing companies, the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and others in charge of GAP and organic agriculture as well as a resource person from the ROK attended. The project was a follow-up to the APO Training of Trainers in the GLOBALGAP Standard for Greater Market Access held in Pakistan in 2016 and Self-learning e-Course on GAP offered in 2017-2018.

The conference allowed participants to learn from the experiences of other organizations and their achievements in the development of sustainable agriculture worldwide. As well as explaining the principles of product safety and risk assessment for primary agricultural production, the basic technical requirements for introducing GAP in farming and livestock operations were clarified. Participants also learned how to harmonize organic agricultural production standards with GAP schemes.

Photos: Mongolian Productivity Organization

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 01:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Mongolia hosts conference on GAP
PU
08:14pMICROSOFT'S BING BLOCKED IN CHINA : FT report
RE
08:13pSouth Korea central bank keeps policy rate on hold as economic risks rise
RE
08:09pAsian shares edge up, ECB meeting in focus
RE
08:04pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : New SOE Policy Will Secure Solomon Islands' Legacy as Pacific's Leading Investment Manager — ADB
PU
07:55pJapan's factories flatline in January as exports fall most in two-and-a-half years - flash PMI
RE
07:51pDollar slips on global growth, trade war worries
RE
07:48pHuawei executive has strong case to fight extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
07:24pU.S. government shutdown to crimp growth, recession risk steady - Reuters poll
RE
07:24pHAMMOND TELLS DAVOS : “Britain is a great place to do business”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.