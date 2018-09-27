Log in
APO Asian Productivity Organization : Yogyakarta to host 59th Workshop Meeting of APO

09/27/2018 | 03:31am CEST

Representatives of 19 member countries will deliberate on the 2019-2020 biennium plan and review initiatives to meet the Roadmap to Achieve the APO Vision 2020 targets.

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) will convene its 59th Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organizations (WSM) in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 2-4 October 2018. The WSM includes Strategic Planning Sessions for deliberations on the program plan for 2019-2020 by the heads of NPOs and agriculture delegates.

The agenda includes a presentation of the impact evaluation study of 2016 and 2017 projects and reports on new programs proposed by the Secretariat. During the meeting, representatives of 19 APO member countries will focus on reviewing programs to respond effectively to their changing needs. The proposed projects for the biennium are aligned with the key business transformations introduced after a review of the Roadmap to Achieve the APO Vision 2020.

The preliminary 2019-2020 program plan was first presented at the last WSM held in the Republic of Korea in 2017. In-principle approval for the plan and its budget were given by the Governing Body Meeting (GBM) of the APO during its May 2018 meeting in Vientiane, Lao PDR. During the GBM, APO Directors discussed the key transformations required to ensure that the APO would be able to address challenges in achieving the goals of the roadmap.

Indonesia's Minister of Manpower M. Hanif Dhakiri and Ministry of Manpower Director General for Training and Productivity Bambang Satrio Lelono will address the WSM during the inaugural session. APO Secretary-General Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn will report on initiatives taken up by the Secretariat during the year. Presentations from the Secretariat will cover a report on the Strategic Planning Workshop for Senior Planning Officers of NPOs, review of the APO Center of Excellence Program, and other new initiatives.

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 01:30:04 UTC
