APO Asian Productivity Organization : and KDI sign MOU on Productivity Master Plans

The agreement is part of collaborative efforts to develop national productivity policies in member countries through the SNP.

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Development Institute (KDI) to collaborate in establishing national policies for productivity in member countries. The MOU was signed by APO Secretary-General Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn and KDI Executive Director Youngsun Koh on 15 May.

APO Secretary-General Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn (L) and KDI Executive Director Youngsun Koh (R).

Under the MOU, the two organizations will collaborate to develop national master plans for productivity tailored for individual APO members under the Specific National Program (SNP).

Sharing the reasons for concluding the agreement, Secretary-General Dr. Santhi said that the APO was committed to helping each member country to develop national master plans or policies for productivity. 'The APO and KDI can work together to develop the national master plans for member countries. Combining the experience of each can produce great synergy for member countries, bringing long-lasting impact. The APO has been assisting its members, such as Cambodia and Fiji, in establishing robust national master plans for productivity, and with the new collaboration with KDI, we can expand those efforts and develop more plans.'

KDI Executive Director Youngsun Koh believed that cooperation with the APO could have a major impact, stating that, 'We at the KDI would like to develop a well-defined, customized master plan for productivity for each member country of the APO. We take this mission very seriously and hope to achieve meaningful outcomes.'

Under the MOU, the APO and KDI will start working together very closely on national master plans/national policies for productivity in member countries as part of continuing SNP initiatives.