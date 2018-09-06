Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APO Asian Productivity Organization : concludes workshop on global competitiveness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:02am CEST

The workshop enabled experts to review policy initiatives and deliberate on strategies to spur national competitiveness in member economies.

To assist member countries in raising national competitiveness, the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) in association with the China Productivity Center (CPC) recently concluded a workshop in Taipei on Developing Strategies for Enhancing Global Competitiveness and Productivity Growth, 28-31 August 2018.

APO members have a common goal under the Roadmap to Achieve the APO Vision 2020: improve their average ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index by five points by 2020. To achieve this, promoting innovation-led growth has been identified as the most suitable strategy for the 20 APO member economies. The recent workshop was organized to exchange, review, and develop strategies to spur innovation and create momentum for driving it.

Participants of APO Workshop on Developing Strategies for Enhancing Global Competitiveness and Productivity Growth learning the best practices of Taoyuan International Airport during field visit, Taoyuan, ROC, 30 August 2018.

The four-day workshop also reviewed the strengths and weaknesses of national competitiveness among member countries and enabled experts to exchange policy initiatives that have been effective in strengthening competitiveness and driving innovation for productivity enhancement.

Welcoming the 21 participants from 12 APO member countries, CPC President Pao-Cheng Chang advised them to exchange their views on national competitiveness and take the opportunity to observe and provide feedback on the innovation strategies and policies of the ROC.

The delegates visited Taoyuan International Airport (TIA), the largest airport in the ROC run by a state-owned enterprise, which has risen significantly in international rankings and continued to expand and transform itself. The delegates saw how the TIA played an innovative role in the economy by connecting itself to the ROC's hospitality, logistics, and aeronautic industries, contributing to the local economy and environment-friendly development, which demonstrated how innovation at an organizational level could boost the national image and competitiveness.

The workshop was conducted by two APO international experts: University of Oslo Professor Jan Fagerberg of Norway; and Japanese National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies Professor Patarapong Intarakumnerd. Transparency International Membership Accreditation Committee Member Dr. Ernie Ko and National Taiwan University Professor Chia-Shen Chen also shared their views on how governance and entrepreneurship could contribute to national competitiveness and innovation.

Photos: CPC

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aTrump trade threats bite into German factory orders
RE
09:45aAdviser to Japan PM calls for 10 trillion yen stimulus after tax hike
RE
09:32aCOMPETITION COUNCIL : Authorised the taking over of rwe energie srl by met holding ag, switzerland
PU
09:28aChina says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs
RE
09:26aWhy a stronger Indonesia is still Asia's most fragile market
RE
09:23aPoland threatens to block post-Brexit capital increase for EIB - FT
RE
09:22aWIENER BÖRSE : Vienna Stock Exchange extends summer with shares of "FIVE Olive Oil”
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aGerman Manufacturing Orders Drop in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
4WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
5FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.