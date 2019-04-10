Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APO Asian Productivity Organization : conducts workshop on business excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

The program hosted by Enterprise Singapore built practitioners' capability in using the BE framework as a strategic management tool.

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) in cooperation with Enterprise Singapore organized the APO Development Workshop for Practitioners of Business Excellence (BE), 11-14 March 2019. This workshop was designed to develop practitioners who can assess the need for using the BE framework as a strategic management tool and plan for its adoption in organizations.

The framework is a dynamic tool for managing organizations to improve competitiveness and productivity. Using the framework, organizations can identify strengths and opportunities and then align management systems and processes to create an environment for sustainable, continuous improvement.

Fifteen participants representing 11 APO member countries from government, public organizations, NPOs, and the private sector attended the workshop facilitated by Harnek Singh, an experienced BE assessor. Singh, who was instrumental in driving BE in his organization ST Engineering Ltd, shared the key challenges and success factors for managing and sustaining the implementation of BE in participants' organizations in an age of disruption.

At the start of the workshop, Director of Business & Service Excellence Patrick Lim, Enterprise Singapore, highlighted the importance of adopting BE as a developmental framework for organizational performance.

Participants also had the opportunity to attend the Business Excellence Conference 2019, where local and international speakers gave presentations on management best practices and viewpoints from the public- and private-sector perspectives.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aGlobal Stocks Pause Ahead of ECB Meeting, Fed Minutes
DJ
04:18aHow Trafigura lost $254 million on oil and gas hedges
RE
04:13aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Foreign Trade Indices
PU
04:13aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-41/2018)
PU
04:13aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-65/2018)
PU
04:13aNissan South Africa to invest $213 mln to build new Navara model
RE
04:08aNEW #ITCBOOKS : Promoting SME Competitiveness in Zambia
PU
04:08aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : WSIS event to explore challenges, solutions to e-waste
PU
04:08aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Foreign Direct Investments Yield US$609 Million Net Inflows in January 2019
PU
04:03aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : conducts workshop on business excellence
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
2EXCLUSIVE: Uber plans to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in IPO
3WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
4INDIVIOR : U.S. Charges Drug Maker Indivior With Organizing Multibillion-Dollar Fraud
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China game-streaming firm Huya raises $327 million secondary offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About