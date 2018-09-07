Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APO Asian Productivity Organization : conducts workshop on strategic foresight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 10:02am CEST

The initiative aimed to create a pool of experts who can serve as in-country trainers to increase organizational readiness for a future-ready public-sector.

With increasing complexity in public policy formulation and socioeconomic development agendas, it is critical to equip public-sector and corporate planners with the principles of strategic foresight and scenario planning. As part of its capacity-building series on strategic foresight, the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) along with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) conducted a workshop on Development of Frameworks for Foresight in Public-sector Organizations in Manila, 3-7 September 2018.

The five-day workshop was opened by APO Director for the Philippines Dr. Adoracion Navarro. DAP President and CEO Engelbert C. Caronan, Jr. presided over the inaugural session, while APO Secretariat Research and Planning Department Acting Director Joshua Lau gave the opening message. The workshop focused on creating a pool of experts on strategic foresight and scenario planning who can serve as in-country trainers to increase organizational readiness for a more future-ready public sector in the face of a volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous world.

The workshop aimed to inculcate foresight thinking into development and planning processes in the public sector through the creation of national scenarios relevant to member countries' needs and challenges. It was conducted by two APO-assigned international experts: foresight practitioner and Founder of Thinking Futures Maree Conway of Australia; and Director of Looking Good, Feeling Great and Co-founder of the Australian Center for Strategic Foresight Marcus Barber.

Strategic foresight as a planning tool refers to a stepwise method of anticipation to identify opportunities and potential threats that may occur in the long-term future. Apart from stretching out the time dimension of strategic planning, which may show the bigger picture of complex matters, among the benefits of the institutionalization of foresight is encouraging organizational shifts toward becoming learning enterprises.

A foresight system requires constant scanning of the external environment and its analysis to create plausible futures to be achieved as the process for deriving strategic options for execution. It can serve as a useful tool for planning in the public sector, particularly in allocating resources for strategic actions identified.

Photos: DAP

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 177-177 - European Solidarity Corps - A8-0060/2018(177-177) - Committee on Culture and Education
PU
10:33aMore Britons expect interest rates to rise over next year - BoE survey
RE
10:27aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Lao PDR Sign Agreement to Promote Sustainable, Climate-Smart Agribusiness
PU
10:27aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Péter Szijjártó holds talks with British Deputy Prime Minister
PU
10:21aFIRST BITCOIN CAP : FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL INTRODUCES 420WIFI(C) as a Location-based Marketing and Analytics Platform that Provides Wi-Fi as a FREE Digital Marketing Tool to Retain and Reward Customers at Local Cannabis Dispensaries Nationwide
AC
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : DTI releases latest SRP list of basic and prime goods
PU
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Government to import rice until harvest season
PU
10:17aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Ample supply of NFA rice found in Manila markets
PU
10:13aGerman Industry Stumbles Into 3Q as Production, Exports Drop -- Update
DJ
10:12aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Industrial Valves Market worth $85.19 billion by 2023
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. hedge fund Elliott demands fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
4GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : profits rise despite uncertainty over rail business
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways website suffers d..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.