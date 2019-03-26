Log in
APO Asian Productivity Organization : signs MOU with Linfinity to help member economies adopt blockchain technology

03/26/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Asian Productivity Organization (APO)

1-24-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku

Tokyo 113-0033, Japanwww.apo-tokyo.org

Press Release

26 March 2019

APO signs MOU with Linfinity to help member economies adopt blockchain technology

The initiative will enable adoption of blockchain-based cybersecurity technologies and enhance data transfer security in smart factories.

Tokyo: The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Linfinity Co. Ltd to facilitate widespread adoption of blockchain-based cybersecurity technologies in APO member countries. The initiative will also help the APO promote digitalization and smart manufacturing in the Asia Pacific.

The MOU was signed by APO Secretary-General Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn and Linfinity CEO Anndy Lian in Tokyo, 14 March 2019. Under the MOU, the APO will promote blockchain ecosystems through the capacity building of national productivity organizations and industries.

Sharing details of the agreement, Secretary-General Dr. Santhi said that as a leading intergovernmental organization in the Asia-Pacific region, the APO is committed to helping member economies improve productivity and competitiveness by adopting digital technologies, including Industry 4.0 tools.

"Within the region, there is a growing willingness to make manufacturing smart through the use of artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of things. The hyperconnected Industry 4.0 environment also makes the security of digital assets a critical area. The decentralized, digitized, blockchain ledger system shows the potential for strengthening cybersecurity across traditional and smart industries," Dr. Santhi stated. He noted that the initiative would enable the adoption of blockchain-based cybersecurity technologies and enhance data transfer security in smart factories.

The APO currently is working to promote and incorporate blockchain technology for smart manufacturing chains to enhance the overall productivity levels of Asian countries.

Commenting on the MOU, Lian explained that Linfinity had been working on dispelling the myth that the blockchain was too complicated. "We are focused on making it work effectively and in conveying blockchain traceability to our traditional industry customersin a simpler, more application-oriented way. The agreement with the APO will pave the way for the promotion and adoption of blockchain technologies in industries across its member countries."

Photo caption

Linfinity CEO Anndy Lian (L) and APO Secretary-General Dr. Santhi Kanoktanaporn signing the MOU in Tokyo.

Click here to download the photo.

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is an intergovernmental organization committed to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1961, the APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, and undertaking smart initiatives in the industry, agriculture, service, and public sectors. The APO is shaping the future of the region by assisting member economies in formulating national strategies for enhanced productivity and through a range of institutional capacity-building efforts, including research and centers of excellence in member countries.

The current APO members are: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Republic of China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Linfinity Co. Ltd

As a credible distributed business platform underpinned by blockchain, Internet of Things, and big data technology and employing the guidelines of "the Internet of everything and sharing with mutual trust," Linfinity offers reliable data, transparent information, efficient cooperation, and interconnected network solutions to cope with the practical business pain points and development demands of corporate users.

For details contact:

Shubhendu Parth/Yoko Fujimoto Information & Public Relations

Email:sparth@apo-tokyo.org/ yfujimoto@apo-tokyo.org Tel: 080-4154-9156

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:54:03 UTC
