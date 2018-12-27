Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : An efficient global carbon market essential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 04:00am CET

As nations consider the agreement around the 'rule book' for global emissions reductions reached at COP24 earlier this month and the latest Emissions Projection 2018 report finds a reduced domestic emissions reduction task compared to previous reports, the need for emission reduction policies that reduce emissions at least cost remains vital.

APPEA Chief Executive Dr Malcolm Roberts said: 'Among these important policy design issues are the rules for international trade in emissions permits/credits. The finalisation of these rules was deferred at COP24 for further work in 2019 ahead of final agreement at COP25.

'Access to deep, liquid and efficient international markets will be important to achieve least cost emissions abatement for many nations, including Australia. The oil and gas industry looks forward to negotiators arriving at effective outcomes during the year and that rules to underpin international trade are finalised by the end of 2019,' Dr Roberts said.

'In addition, carry-over of emission reductions from the first and second Kyoto commitment periods to Australia's 2030 emission reduction commitments has reduced Australia's abatement challenge. Such an approach has been used by all Australian Governments since 2008 and was reaffirmed at COP24.

'More broadly, these developments and a range of reports released towards the end of 2018 have highlighted the importance of Australia's oil and gas sector in meeting the challenge of reducing global emissions.

'Australia's LNG projects will deliver decades of economic growth, jobs and exports, as well as strong regional and global environmental benefits.

'While the projections show the production of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for export also results in greenhouse gas emissions, a conservative estimate released by the government earlier in December found Australia's LNG exports have the potential to save importing countries 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

'When used instead of other traditional fuels, LNG cuts emissions by half in many cases. LNG also helps developing countries to reduce air pollution, a major cause of millions of premature deaths.'

This is a key reason Australia's second largest LNG market, China, has a range of policies to increase its use of gas. Natural gas consumption in China, including from Australian LNG imports, has risen sharply as a result of strengthened action against air pollution. Together, the various policies could see natural gas consumption increase by 112 billion cubic metres (bcm) over 2016-2020[1].

112 bcm represents more than Australia's expected LNG to exports to China in 2020 and highlights the way in which Australia's LNG is reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and helping developing countries to reduce air pollution.

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 02:59:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : An efficient global carbon market essential
PU
03:43aOil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh
RE
03:42aOil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh
RE
03:37aChina's industrial profits suffer first annual drop in three years
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aJapan stocks surge after dramatic Wall Street comeback rally
RE
03:09aChina Industrial Profit Records First Drop in Almost Three Years in November
DJ
03:04aAsian shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally
RE
02:59aU.S. trade delegation to travel to China week of January 7 for talks - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.