APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Bight exploration key to understanding economic and energy opportunity

Today's publication of Equinor's comprehensive environmental management plans for proposed drilling almost 400km offshore South Australia is an important step towards understanding the energy resource potential of the Great Australian Bight.

The 1500-page draft Environment Plan (EP) was released today for public comment and will be finalised after feedback from the community. It marks the first time an EP for offshore exploratory drilling has been published in full.

APPEA South Australia Director Matthew Doman said it was important that oil exploration resume in the Bight to understand the scale of the resources and whether commercial development was possible.

'The prospects of a successful development offshore South Australia could bring significant economic and energy benefits for the state and the nation,' Mr Doman said.

A report commissioned by APPEA last year found successful oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight could create more than 2,000 jobs in South Australia and generate over $7 billion in average annual tax revenue to Federal and State governments over the next four decades.

Australia's oil production has declined significantly since 2000, and is at its lowest levels since the 1960s, despite the continuing need for oil in our daily lives.

Any industry activity in the Great Australian Bight would only proceed under the highest environmental standards, after wide community consultation and close scrutiny by the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

Mr Doman said the industry was committed to listening and responding to the community's questions and concerns.

'The industry will continue to work with local stakeholders and the wider community to build understanding of the benefits and impacts of offshore petroleum activity to South Australians,' Mr Doman said.

APPEA this week launched a campaign to highlight supportive views of community leaders towards exploration in the Bight and their concerns to ensure the environment, other industries and coastal communities are protected.

The oil and gas industry is proud of its track record of safe, sustainable operations over many decades in Australian conditions under Australian regulations. That includes long-established operations in Bass Strait and offshore Western Australia and the Northern Territory, and 13 wells already drilled in the Great Australian Bight.