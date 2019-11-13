APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman

The Board of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association is delighted to announce the election of Kevin Gallagher as Chairman and Ian Davies as Vice Chairman following APPEA's Annual General Meeting in Perth yesterday.

Mr Gallagher, Chief Executive of Santos, has joined APPEA's Board for the first time while Mr Davies, Managing Director of Senex Energy, has previously been an APPEA Board Director.

Outgoing Chair Zoe Yujnovich congratulated the new Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Ms Yujnovich, who will start a new role leading Shell's global conventional oil and gas assets based in the Hague, served two years as Chairman.

'I am delighted about the Board's new leadership appointments. I have no doubt Mr Gallagher and Mr Davies will be highly successful in leading APPEA into the future following the new strategic direction of the Association,' Ms Yujnovich said.

New Chairman Mr Gallagher said he was honoured to be elected as APPEA's Chair.

'Oil and gas is a vital industry supporting more than 80,000 jobs across the nation, generating $59 billion worth of exports a year - 12.5% of Australia's export income,' Mr Gallagher.

Following the AGM election, the Association's Directors include:

Kevin Gallagher (Chairman), Santos

Ian Davies (Vice Chairman), Senex Energy

Frank Calabria, Origin Energy

Kate Callaghan, Chevron Australia

Ernie Delfos, Eni Australia

Nathan Fay, ExxonMobil Australia

Emil Ismayilov, BP Developments Australia

Matt Kay, Beach Energy

Bruce Lake, Vermilion Oil & Gas Australia

David Maxwell, Cooper Energy

Tor McCaul, Comet Ridge

Nicholas McKenna, ConocoPhillips Australia

Tony Nunan, Shell Australia

Meg O'Neill, Woodside Energy

Graham Salmond, BHP Petroleum

Eric Streitberg, Buru Energy.