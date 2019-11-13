APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman

APPEA Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman
14 November 2019
The Board of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association is delighted to announce the election of Kevin Gallagher as Chairman and Ian Davies as Vice Chairman following APPEA's Annual General Meeting in Perth yesterday.
Mr Gallagher, Chief Executive of Santos, has joined APPEA's Board for the first time while Mr Davies, Managing Director of Senex Energy, has previously been an APPEA Board Director.
Outgoing Chair Zoe Yujnovich congratulated the new Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Ms Yujnovich, who will start a new role leading Shell's global conventional oil and gas assets based in the Hague, served two years as Chairman.
'I am delighted about the Board's new leadership appointments. I have no doubt Mr Gallagher and Mr Davies will be highly successful in leading APPEA into the future following the new strategic direction of the Association,' Ms Yujnovich said.
New Chairman Mr Gallagher said he was honoured to be elected as APPEA's Chair.
'Oil and gas is a vital industry supporting more than 80,000 jobs across the nation, generating $59 billion worth of exports a year - 12.5% of Australia's export income,' Mr Gallagher.
Following the AGM election, the Association's Directors include:
-
Kevin Gallagher (Chairman), Santos
-
Ian Davies (Vice Chairman), Senex Energy
-
Frank Calabria, Origin Energy
-
Kate Callaghan, Chevron Australia
-
Ernie Delfos, Eni Australia
-
Nathan Fay, ExxonMobil Australia
-
Emil Ismayilov, BP Developments Australia
-
Matt Kay, Beach Energy
-
Bruce Lake, Vermilion Oil & Gas Australia
-
David Maxwell, Cooper Energy
-
Tor McCaul, Comet Ridge
-
Nicholas McKenna, ConocoPhillips Australia
-
Tony Nunan, Shell Australia
-
Meg O'Neill, Woodside Energy
-
Graham Salmond, BHP Petroleum
-
Eric Streitberg, Buru Energy.
