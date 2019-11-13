Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:10pm EST
APPEA Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman

14 November 2019

The Board of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association is delighted to announce the election of Kevin Gallagher as Chairman and Ian Davies as Vice Chairman following APPEA's Annual General Meeting in Perth yesterday.

Mr Gallagher, Chief Executive of Santos, has joined APPEA's Board for the first time while Mr Davies, Managing Director of Senex Energy, has previously been an APPEA Board Director.

Outgoing Chair Zoe Yujnovich congratulated the new Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Ms Yujnovich, who will start a new role leading Shell's global conventional oil and gas assets based in the Hague, served two years as Chairman.

'I am delighted about the Board's new leadership appointments. I have no doubt Mr Gallagher and Mr Davies will be highly successful in leading APPEA into the future following the new strategic direction of the Association,' Ms Yujnovich said.

New Chairman Mr Gallagher said he was honoured to be elected as APPEA's Chair.

'Oil and gas is a vital industry supporting more than 80,000 jobs across the nation, generating $59 billion worth of exports a year - 12.5% of Australia's export income,' Mr Gallagher.

Following the AGM election, the Association's Directors include:

  • Kevin Gallagher (Chairman), Santos
  • Ian Davies (Vice Chairman), Senex Energy
  • Frank Calabria, Origin Energy
  • Kate Callaghan, Chevron Australia
  • Ernie Delfos, Eni Australia
  • Nathan Fay, ExxonMobil Australia
  • Emil Ismayilov, BP Developments Australia
  • Matt Kay, Beach Energy
  • Bruce Lake, Vermilion Oil & Gas Australia
  • David Maxwell, Cooper Energy
  • Tor McCaul, Comet Ridge
  • Nicholas McKenna, ConocoPhillips Australia
  • Tony Nunan, Shell Australia
  • Meg O'Neill, Woodside Energy
  • Graham Salmond, BHP Petroleum
  • Eric Streitberg, Buru Energy.

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Brad Watts
Mobile: 0447 793 444
Email: BWatts@appea.com.au

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 01:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pREUTERS POLL : Trade truce unlikely in 2020 but U.S. recession fears recede - economists
RE
08:45pROYALCO RESOURCES : Board responds to Fitroy River Takeover Offer
PU
08:28pU.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:19pOil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks, Fed comments on economy
RE
08:15pXI : China ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil
PU
08:15pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.3% (Media Release)
PU
08:14pJapan's economy nearly stalls in third-quarter, growth at one-year low as trade war bites
RE
08:10pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman
PU
08:00pROYALCO RESOURCES : Fitroy River announces Takeover Offer for Royalco
PU
07:55pU.S.-China trade deal doubts lift yen, hamper yuan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
4DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Financials for Q3 2019 and Announces Grant of Stock Options
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai to make Santa Cruz pickups at Alabama plant in $410 million expa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group