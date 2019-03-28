APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Connect event on energy markets

More than 60 people attended APPEA's first Connect Series event for the year held in Perth on March 20.

Hosted by KPMG, the event focused on issues facing the global and Australian energy markets and included discussions about emerging trends in oil and gas in Australia and overseas and key risks facing the industry.

The event was headlined by KPMG's Principal Global Sector Head and US National Sector Leader of Energy and Natural Resources Regina Mayor and featured industry specialist Chevron's General Manager Major Capital Project Jeff Schmoll.

Some of the major issues discussed at the forum, facilitated by APPEA's Director of Economics Damian Dwyer, included the rise of the US shale industry, the competitive position of Australia's oil and gas industry and new development opportunities as well as business models, renewable energy growth and the role of technology and innovation in the global energy market.

Stay tuned for more information about APPEA's Connect Series, designed for networking and information-sharing, for APPEA members.