APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : IPC referral a step closer for domestic gas supply in NSW

06/11/2020 | 10:58pm EDT
IPC referral a step closer for domestic gas supply in NSW

12 June 2020

APPEA has welcomed confirmation today that the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has received a referral for the Narrabri Gas Project.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said the referral was a critical step in assessing the project for NSW and providing new gas supply for the state.

'This is an important project for the NSW economy and will play an important role in its economic recovery', Mr McConville said.

'NSW relies on interstate gas for 96 per cent of its needs and the Narrabri Gas Project could supply up to half of NSW's gas needs.

'More than one million households across NSW, 33,000 businesses and more than 300,000 jobs rely on an affordable supply of natural gas.'

Mr McConville said the commercial and industrial sector currently making up almost 50 per cent of total gas consumption in NSW, reliable and competitively-priced natural gas is essential for a strong NSW economy.

'The Narrabri Gas Project could be a huge win for local communities and NSW as a whole,' Mr McConville said.

'Allowing the IPC to do its job and independently assess the merits of the project is a critical step for the project's success.

'A decision on Narrabri is more important than ever, for manufacturing and businesses throughout the state.'

Over the last decade, the oil and gas industry has invested $350 billion in a new generation of projects to supply local customers and create new export opportunities.

The industry, directly and indirectly, supports over 80,000 jobs, provides billions of dollars of work for Australian companies, large and small.

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Brad Watts
Mobile: 0447 793 444
Email: BWatts@appea.com.au

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 02:57:01 UTC
