Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Increased gas supply the real solution to meet demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:45pm EDT
Increased gas supply the real solution to meet demand

6 August 2019

Measures announced by the Australian Government today to ensure domestic gas demand is met highlight that increased gas supply remains the most pragmatic response to ensuring competitive prices are available to Australian homes and businesses.

APPEA said the oil and gas industry would work constructively and collaboratively with the government on the proposed gas market reforms but warned against unintended consequences of market intervention.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said the industry was committed to ensuring Australia continues to have a secure, sustainable and competitive natural gas supply for households and businesses.

'Sensible reforms can improve the efficiency of the gas market and its operation. But market interventions can adversely affect confidence in the oil and gas sector and discourage new market entrants and supply diversity. We will work closely with the government to ensure confidence is restored, not undermined,' Mr McConville said.

'We have consistently highlighted that while governments may seek to intervene in markets for political purposes, there should be no illusion that intervention is without costs - not least of which that sovereign risk can adversely affect confidence in the sector.'

Mr McConville said the government was right to highlight that measures already taken - matched by real action from industry - have worked to place downward pressure on gas prices and increase domestic gas supplies.

'The best way to put downward pressure on gas prices remains more gas supply. Eastern Australian gas users have paid a high price for unnecessary, unscientific restrictions on gas development in Victoria, New South Wales and, until recently, the Northern Territory,' Mr McConville said.

'Removing these restrictions is the best way to ensure sustained gas supply. Some of the measures flagged in the Government's announcement today could bring increases in supply, but unless significant new supply can be brought to market, they may fall flat.'

Both the ACCC and the Australian Energy Market Operator have confirmed there is enough gas supply to meet existing demand. But new resource development is needed to ensure continued supply and that gas can play its role in balancing the National Electricity Market as more intermittent renewable energy sources enter the market.

The oil and gas industry - which supports around 80,000 direct and indirect jobs - has in recent years committed billions of dollars in new investment to bring more gas into the market, supporting domestic gas consumption and gas export projects that are underpinning Australia's growth.

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Brad Watts
Mobile: 0447 793 444
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10pIrish services sector sees first fall in new exports since 2016 - PMI
RE
08:07pOffshore yuan hits all-time low as Sino-U.S. trade war focus turns to FX
RE
08:07pU.S. designates China a currency manipulator, escalating trade war
RE
08:01pJapan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers - Mainichi
RE
07:54pJapan household spending up 2.7% year/year in June
RE
07:45pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Increased gas supply the real solution to meet demand
PU
07:39pVALERO PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS, REFINERY SHUTS HCU, SRU FOR OVERHAUL : sources
RE
07:37pWall St. sinks as yuan slide inflames U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
07:32pJapan real wages drop for a sixth straight month in June
RE
07:28pStock market slump raises fears of deeper pain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3RED LION HOTELS CORPORATION : RLH Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
4RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED : RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX:RTR) Option to Acquire High-Grade Western Queen Gold Pr..
5GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Constr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group