Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : LNG drives the Northern Territory's record exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:08pm EDT
LNG drives the Northern Territory's record exports

26 September 2019

The Northern Territory's record export figures, largely driven by liquefied natural gas, have been welcomed by Australia's oil and gas industry.

The NT recorded its highest ever levels of international trade in the year to 2019, reaching $8.1 billion with a 111.5% increase on the previous year, according to NT Government figures. This result was mainly due to recent exports from INPEX's Ichthys LNG project in Darwin.

The US$34 billion Ichthys LNG Project - one of the world's largest oil and gas projects - is expected to supply more than 8.9 million tonnes of LNG per year over the next 40 years.

Darwin's two LNG plants, Ichthys and the Darwin LNG facility, operated by ConocoPhillips, employ almost 1000 full-time workers with the vast majority being NT-based.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said it was impressive to see LNG exports from providing a major economic boost for the Territory.

'As we are seeing right across Australia, the LNG export industry is a significant source of strength for our economy and will provide decades of future growth and prosperity,' Mr McConville said.

LNG exports continue to underpin the ongoing growth and strength of Australia's economy, according to recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures.

'The oil and gas industry has invested more than $350 billion in the economy over the last decade and this investment will deliver decades of growth, exports and jobs for Australia,' Mr McConville said.

'However for the LNG sector to continue to thrive and be a key driver of the economy, exploration and development must be fostered not restricted - and industry must continue to have confidence to invest.'

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Brad Watts
Mobile: 0447 793 444
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01pSoftBank likely to funnel $1 billion more into WeWork after delayed IPO
RE
10:49pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : SDG Business Forum calls for business to move from strategy to delivery on Global Goals
PU
10:49pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:47pPG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2 billion as part of reorganization plan
RE
10:42pAsian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be 'soon'
RE
10:38pIBC INSURANCE BUREAU OF CANADA : New report shows urgent need for climate adaptation investment
PU
10:29pOil prices hold steady as Trump touts sooner-than-expected trade deal
RE
10:23pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FM urges China, US to promote ties with vision, conviction
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies decline in August (Media Release)
PU
10:13pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up 1.6 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group