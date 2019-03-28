Log in
APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Land Access forum in Dalby

03/28/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

More than 60 people attended APPEA's first Land Access forum held in Dalby, in regional Queensland, on 21 March sponsored by Arrow Energy, Origin Energy, Shell QGC and Santos.

The successful forum was developed for land access professionals in the industry to come together, share experiences, hear from key stakeholders and understand how each company approaches land access.

Attended by many APPEA members, the event's theme was Beyond Coexistence. Group workshops focused on the theme and presenters outlined their views on what lies beyond co-existence and shared ideas and actions to enable that progression.

Presenters included the President of the Land Court, Land Access Ombudsman, President of Queensland Farmers' Federation, Chair of AgForce Queensland Farmers Limited's Resource Committee, President of the Basin Sustainability Alliance, landholders as well as representatives from the Gasfields Commission and Department of Natural Resources, Mines, and Energy.

Feedback was very positive with strong demand for another forum to be run in the future. APPEA will collate all the feedback and circulate to Queensland members.

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:10:09 UTC
