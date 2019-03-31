APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : NSW onshore gas supply

APPEA has welcomed the re-election of the Berejiklian Coalition Government in NSW and has congratulated the Premier on her election win.

In a letter sent to the Premier this week, APPEA's Chief Executive Andrew McConville emphasised the importance of onshore domestic gas exploration and production in NSW to create new supply.

APPEA looks forward to engaging constructively on energy policy including with the new Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean and Adam Marshall, the Minister for Agriculture and Western New South Wales.

Read APPEA's media release congratulating the new NSW Government ministers