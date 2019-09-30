APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Natural gas industry pays tribute to communities in regional Queensland

APPEA has hosted a series of events in the Surat Basin in Queensland to thank local communities and councils for their support of the natural gas industry over many years.

Sponsored by Arrow Energy, Bridgeport Energy, ConocoPhillips, Comet Ridge, Origin Energy, Santos, Senex Energy, Shell QGC, Tristar Petroleum and Westside Corporation, the community events were held in Toowoomba, Chinchilla and Roma.

In Toowoomba, more than 50 people attended the event on September 17 at the Empire Church Theatre, including local mayor Paul Antonio and APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville.

On September 18, dozens of residents from the Western Downs as well as local councillors attended an event at the Chinchilla Golf Club. The family night was a small token of thanks to the people of the region for their support and contribution to Queensland's gas industry.

The largest event was held in Roma on September 19 where about 300 people enjoyed food, live music and kid's entertainment at the Big Rig - Australia's only oil and gas tourist attraction. Attendees included the Maranoa Region Mayor Tyson Golder, local councillors and a large number of families.

Roma celebration (L-R): Trevor Robinson from Senex Energy, APPEA's Policy Director Matt Paul, Dave Atkin from Origin Energy, APPEA's Queensland Director Georgy Mayo, Maranoa Regional Council councillor Puddy Chandler and Bill McDonald.

APPEA Queensland Director Georgy Mayo said it was the first time APPEA has hosted these events.

'Queensland's onshore gas industry wouldn't be the success it is today without the support of the people who have allowed us on to their land and embraced us as part of their community,' Ms Mayo said.

'We do our best to acknowledge that support and partnership every day, but we thought it would be special to bring everyone together to share a meal and a few laughs in a relaxed atmosphere.

'It was wonderful to see landholders, contractors and families come together with the local people from our member companies.'