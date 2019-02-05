Log in
APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : New APPEA Chief Executive announced

02/05/2019

The Chairman of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Zoe Yujnovich today announced the appointment of Andrew McConville as APPEA's new Chief Executive.

Mr McConville's appointment follows the resignation of Dr Malcolm Roberts, who has been Chief Executive since June 2015.

Mr McConville has extensive international experience in advocacy, policy and issues management after most recently working in Switzerland as Global Head of External Affairs and Communications for Syngenta, one of the world's largest agricultural technology companies with 28,000 employees across 90 countries.

With a comprehensive background in the agricultural sector, he has also worked in senior corporate affairs and management roles in the banking and food sectors as well as being a former policy adviser to the Victorian Government.

In welcoming Mr McConville, Ms Yujnovich said: 'The APPEA Board has chosen an outstanding candidate with a great advocacy, policy and issues management background.

'If the oil and gas industry is to continue to play a critical role in supplying Australian and export customers with energy while supporting the economy through the energy transition, we require strong and pragmatic leadership.

'The Board is in full agreement that the calibre of Andrew's skills, leadership and experience are an excellent fit to help us successfully navigate the current challenges.'

Ms Yujnovich also thanked Dr Roberts for his support and strong advocacy on key policy issues during his time at APPEA.

Mr McConville will start his role in late March which will include a transition period with Dr Roberts.

'I look forward to working with APPEA's Board, members and key stakeholders to ensure a growing and internationally-competitive Australian oil and gas industry that is vital to both national and international economies,' Mr McConville said.

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:33:08 UTC
