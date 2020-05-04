Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : New hydrogen fund could fuel new industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 10:24pm EDT
New hydrogen fund could fuel new industry

5 May 2020

APPEA has welcomed the Australian Government's establishment of an Advancing Hydrogen Fund to support the development of a commercial hydrogen industry in Australia.

The new $300 million fund could help secure the potential role hydrogen can play as a transport fuel, a chemical feedstock and a means to export energy between countries.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said the natural gas industry was well-placed to assist in the development of a large-scale and innovative commercial hydrogen industry, both in using natural gas to produce hydrogen and using gas infrastructure to process and transport hydrogen.

'Australia's LNG export success story means our industry has the technology, expertise and commercial and trade relationships to make hydrogen exports a reality,' Mr McConville said.

'There is tremendous interest globally in hydrogen as a new, cleaner fuel. Australia is well placed to capitalise on our already abundant natural advantage.'

Hydrogen is already being produced from Australian LNG exports in … and Japan. In the United States, natural gas is the dominant source of its growing hydrogen industry.

Natural gas can provide a fuel source for hydrogen made through the process of steam methane reforming (SMR), with any greenhouse gas emissions generated during SMR managed through market offset or technical abatement (such as CCS) to offer a carbon-neutral product.

'A number of APPEA members are already exploring these opportunities,' Mr McConville said.

'We support strong partnerships across government, industry and the research community to ensure Australia makes the most of the opportunity arising from this emerging technology.'

Download PDF

Media Contact:

Brad Watts
Mobile: 0447 793 444
Email: BWatts@appea.com.au

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:09pBHP : Leading learning in an uncertain world
PU
10:50pSmall UK manufacturers gloomiest in over 30 years - CBI
RE
10:49pABI AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY INSTITUTE : Total April Bankruptcy Filings Fall 46 Percent over Last Year, Commercial Chapter 11s Increase 26 Percent
PU
10:44pMARENICA ENERGY : High-Grade Uranium and Gold At Minerva Uranium Project, NT
PU
10:29pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)
PU
10:24pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : New hydrogen fund could fuel new industry
PU
10:14pPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Announces Two Deepwater Oil Discoveries In The Salina Basin, Offshore Mexico
PU
10:06pPhilippines' Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific shares jump on Duterte apology
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
3S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
5WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group