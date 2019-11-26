APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : New industry training framework supports LNG jobs

Australia's oil and gas industry is supporting the Western Australian Government's Liquefied Natural Gas Jobs Taskforce by providing $400,000 for an industry-led initiative to standardise training of LNG workers so their qualifications are recognised by all LNG operating companies.

Called the LNG Operator Skills Framework, the initiative is supported by an industry training fund administered by APPEA that collected levies paid by member and non-member companies sponsoring workers on the now-superseded 457 visas.

The training program will create the materials and coursework needed to ensure LNG process operators have the necessary skills to work safely and competently on an LNG plant.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said: 'This is a world-class initiative, funded by the industry, that will help solve the real problem of increasing costs for companies and causing frustration for workers having to retrain when they start work at a new LNG plant.'

Once finalised, the new training modules will ensure everyone who completes the course has skills and knowledge which will be recognised industry-wide.

Mr McConville said having the course available in WA will not only benefit the local LNG industry but companies operating plants Australia-wide.

'In addition, it's expected the training will also attract students from around Australia and the world who are looking to further their careers by obtaining this industry-recognised qualification,' Mr McConville said.

Work on the LNG Operator Skills Framework is well underway and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020.

APPEA and member companies Chevron, INPEX, Santos, Shell and Woodside participate in the LNG Jobs Taskforce.

The taskforce is aimed at making Western Australia a global LNG hub by helping to create new long-term job opportunities focused on servicing, maintaining and improving existing operations.