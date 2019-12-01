Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Oil and gas and political leaders attend annual AGM event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:58pm EST
Oil and gas and political leaders attend annual AGM event

2 December 2019

Australia's oil and gas industry gathered with local political leaders and key stakeholders in Perth on November 13 for APPEA's Annual General Meeting cocktail event at the Westin Hotel.

About 170 people attended the annual AGM event including Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, who highlighted the importance of the industry for WA's economy, and newly elected APPEA Chairman Kevin Gallagher.

It was an opportunity for APPEA members, Board Directors and stakeholders to network and engage with local political leaders including WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt, Minister for Mines and Petroleum Bill Johnston and WA Opposition Leader Dr Mike Nahan. It was also a chance to farewell outgoing APPEA Chair Zoe Yujnovich.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville welcomed guests and highlighted there had been substantial growth in the vital sector over the past year.

'This has largely been driven by major developments and several world-class LNG projects coming onstream here in the West,' Mr McConville said.

'While we're enjoying a growth period, there are also many challenges facing our sector, including the debate about creating more domestic gas supply - especially on the east coast - and Australia's energy security.

'We have consistently reinforced to governments that industry takes its obligations to the domestic market and supplying manufacturers very seriously.'

Mr McConville also paid tribute to Ms Yujnovich's outstanding leadership as well as her energy, enthusiasm and vision for what APPEA can achieve.

'[Zoe] You have championed the importance of APPEA remaining relevant and getting in the room because if you are not in the room, you can't have the conversation!' Mr McConville said.

See all the photos from the event here.

APPEA AGM and cocktail function at The Westin, Perth. November 13, 2019.

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31pSouth Korea stocks rise on upbeat China factory activity data
RE
10:29pSafe-haven yen hits six-month low after upbeat Chinese factory activity
RE
10:11pJapan's third-quarter capex jumps as merchants boost investment pre-sales tax hike
RE
10:11pGlobal stocks tick up on upbeat China factory reports, trade talk hopes
RE
09:42pLabour to cut rail fares by a third
RE
09:40pChina Manufacturing Gauge Shows 4th Month of Expansion
DJ
09:34pSTATE COMPTROLLER TO CUOMO : Come Clean on Medicaid Cuts
DJ
09:20pJapan stocks rise by most in a month on positive Chinese data
RE
09:18pNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Time to get the farm ready for Christmas
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
3HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group