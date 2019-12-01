APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Oil and gas and political leaders attend annual AGM event

Australia's oil and gas industry gathered with local political leaders and key stakeholders in Perth on November 13 for APPEA's Annual General Meeting cocktail event at the Westin Hotel.

About 170 people attended the annual AGM event including Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, who highlighted the importance of the industry for WA's economy, and newly elected APPEA Chairman Kevin Gallagher.

It was an opportunity for APPEA members, Board Directors and stakeholders to network and engage with local political leaders including WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt, Minister for Mines and Petroleum Bill Johnston and WA Opposition Leader Dr Mike Nahan. It was also a chance to farewell outgoing APPEA Chair Zoe Yujnovich.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville welcomed guests and highlighted there had been substantial growth in the vital sector over the past year.

'This has largely been driven by major developments and several world-class LNG projects coming onstream here in the West,' Mr McConville said.

'While we're enjoying a growth period, there are also many challenges facing our sector, including the debate about creating more domestic gas supply - especially on the east coast - and Australia's energy security.

'We have consistently reinforced to governments that industry takes its obligations to the domestic market and supplying manufacturers very seriously.'

Mr McConville also paid tribute to Ms Yujnovich's outstanding leadership as well as her energy, enthusiasm and vision for what APPEA can achieve.

'[Zoe] You have championed the importance of APPEA remaining relevant and getting in the room because if you are not in the room, you can't have the conversation!' Mr McConville said.

See all the photos from the event here.