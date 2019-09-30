APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Register now to attend 2019 Tax and Commercial Conference

The 2019 APPEA Taxation and Commercial Conference is the key event that brings together industry's leading experts, advisors and administrators to discuss topical issues that impact the oil and gas.

Taking place from October 23-25, it comes at a time where there has been a continued focus on the tax and commercial performance of the industry.

The event will focus on the consistent key themes of our members - the changing global landscape and Australia's competitiveness and business transparency, while also shining a light on topical tax issues that include capitalised labour, thin capitalisation and M&A activities.

Delegates will have the opportunity for extensive networking and the event includes the exclusive conference dinner at Canberra's Gold Creek Station.

Only open to members and invited guests - Register Now to secure your seat.