APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : The Brighter program turns one

10/31/2019 | 08:02pm EDT
The Brighter program turns one

1 November 2019

Over the past year, the Brighter program has reached millions of Australians through media, digital platforms, community events, engagement campaigns and advertising, in every state of the country over the past 12 months.

Brighter was launched by APPEA in October 2018 as part of the Australian oil and gas industry's commitment to better informing and engaging the community.

Our standalone campaigns have been highly successful at reaching new audiences through multiple channels, with over 300,000 people learning more about the role natural gas plays in their home and people working in our industry.

We also operate in the community, working with civic groups on local BBQs and festivals, as well as participating in educational activities which have introduced more than 10,000 young Australians to science, technology, engineering and maths content.

Our efforts have helped improve community understanding of the industry, improved support from stakeholders and contributed to a more active debate about the role of natural gas in our everyday lives.

In 2019-20, Brighter will be focusing on meeting the ever-growing consumer interest in what our industry means for them, how we contribute to a clean energy future and what benefits Australia receives from a robust industry, new domestic projects and a thriving export market.

Learn more

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:01:08 UTC
