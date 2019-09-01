APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Welcome new APPEA members

APPEA has welcomed three new associate members to its membership.

APA Group (Australian Pipeline Limited) - APA Group is a leading Australian energy infrastructure business delivering smart, reliable and safe solutions through deep industry knowledge and interconnected infrastructure.

www.apa.com.au

Inflatable Packers International - Inflatable Packers International (IPI) is a worldwide provider of inflatable packers and associated service equipment including for the oil and gas sector.

www.inflatable-packers.com

The Deering Group - The Deering Group delivers innovation, insights and the incomparable multi-national experience you need to take your business to the next level. They offer workforce capability, training and compliance services.

www.thedeeringgroup.com

