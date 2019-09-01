APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Welcome new APPEA members

Welcome new APPEA members
2 September 2019
APPEA has welcomed three new associate members to its membership.
APA Group (Australian Pipeline Limited) - APA Group is a leading Australian energy infrastructure business delivering smart, reliable and safe solutions through deep industry knowledge and interconnected infrastructure.
Inflatable Packers International - Inflatable Packers International (IPI) is a worldwide provider of inflatable packers and associated service equipment including for the oil and gas sector.
The Deering Group - The Deering Group delivers innovation, insights and the incomparable multi-national experience you need to take your business to the next level. They offer workforce capability, training and compliance services.
