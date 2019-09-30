Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Welcome new members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:58pm EDT
Welcome new members

1 October 2019

APPEA has welcomed four new associate members to its membership.

EHS Support Pty Ltd - EHS Support is an environmental, health, and safety solutions specialist, tasked with the prime objective of assisting you with reducing risk, satisfying regulations, and lowering operating cost.

www.ehs-support.com.au/

Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills - As Australia's largest specialist tax advisory firm, Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. They advise ASX-listed and other large Australian businesses.

www.greenwoods.com.au

Nitschke Energy - Nitschke Energy is a zero compromise, integrated solutions provider of innovative flushby and well servicing, and water treatment services to the Australian oil and gas industries.

www.nitschkegroup.com

Petrofac - We are a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. We help our clients unlock the full value of their energy assets.

www.petrofac.com

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products
PU
09:46pU.S. oil rebounds on lower output from U.S., Russia, OPEC
RE
09:35pJapan proceeds with twice-delayed sales tax hike as growth sputters
RE
09:24pJapan business mood sours to six-year low as trade war bites
RE
09:22pJapan business mood sours to six-year low as trade war bites
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pGlobal shares steady, investors pin hopes on U.S.-China talks
RE
08:59pJapan September factory activity shrinks most since February as orders slump - PMI
RE
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Welcome new members
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Gree..
3BARCLAYS PLC : No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
4JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
5GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group