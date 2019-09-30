APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Welcome new members

Welcome new members
1 October 2019
APPEA has welcomed four new associate members to its membership.
EHS Support Pty Ltd - EHS Support is an environmental, health, and safety solutions specialist, tasked with the prime objective of assisting you with reducing risk, satisfying regulations, and lowering operating cost.
www.ehs-support.com.au/
Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills - As Australia's largest specialist tax advisory firm, Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. They advise ASX-listed and other large Australian businesses.
www.greenwoods.com.au
Nitschke Energy - Nitschke Energy is a zero compromise, integrated solutions provider of innovative flushby and well servicing, and water treatment services to the Australian oil and gas industries.
www.nitschkegroup.com
Petrofac - We are a leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. We help our clients unlock the full value of their energy assets.
www.petrofac.com
