APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Wheatstone boosts WA domestic gas supply

Western Australia's energy security has been further enhanced following the start of domestic gas supply from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone Project.

APPEA Chief Executive Dr Malcolm Roberts said Chevron's announcement today that gas had started flowing from the project into the domestic market was positive news for WA.

'The facility, near Onslow in Western Australia, can supply 200 terajoules of natural gas per day (TJ/d), equating to around 20 per cent of WA's expected domestic gas demand in 2019, and will supply local households and businesses throughout WA for decades,' Dr Roberts said.

'The positive impact of the Wheatstone Project on the local, WA and Australian economies has already been enormous and is set to grow even further through the long-term jobs, local contracts, export income and taxation revenues it will generate over those decades.

'The commencement of the Wheatstone natural gas facility marks another significant milestone in the project's development and will ensure Western Australians continue to enjoy access to abundant supplies of cleaner-burning natural gas well into the future.

'As the Australian Energy Market Operator noted in its Gas Statement of Opportunities report in December, WA has more than enough gas to meet its export and domestic requirements.

'But further investment is required to ensure that gas supply continues into the future. This means it is more important than ever that WA maintain an attractive regime for oil and gas investment.

'Now is not the time to impose new regulatory burdens on the industry, that could endanger future investment and future supply.'

Note: The Wheatstone Project is a joint venture between Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (64.14 per cent), Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) (13.4 per cent), Woodside Petroleum Limited (13 per cent), and Kyushu Electric Power Company (1.46 per cent), together with PE Wheatstone Pty Ltd, part-owned by JERA (8 per cent).