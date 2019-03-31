Log in
APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : congratulates new NSW ministers

03/31/2019

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association today congratulated Matt Kean and Adam Marshall on their appointment to key portfolios in the new-elected government of New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Mr Kean was appointed Minister for Energy and Environment, while Mr Marshall becomes Minister for Agriculture and Western New South Wales.

APPEA looks forward to working collaboratively with the ministers and the broader NSW government to achieve the safe and sustainable development of the state's natural resources - including much-needed natural gas resources in the Narrabri region.

APPEA Chief Executive Officer Andrew McConville said he and the industry looked forward to working with Mr Kean and Mr Marshall to help secure NSW's energy future.

'The development of onshore gas resources requires a collaborative partnership between industry, government and the community, particularly the landholders who will host that activity,' Mr McConville said.

'Both Mr Kean and Mr Marshall will play a key role in achieving this partnership.'

NSW's only gas production - from AGL's Camden project in western Sydney - is declining, and unless new resources are developed, NSW will soon be entirely dependent on gas imported from other states. Santos' proposed development in and near the Pilliga forest could supply half the state's gas needs.

NSW relies heavily on a sustainable, affordable supply of natural gas. Around 1.3 million households across NSW, 33,000 businesses and more than 250,000 jobs use natural gas every day.

The Narrabri Gas Project is currently being assessed by the NSW Department of Planning ahead of a decision by the Independent Planning Commission.

'Any development has to be done in an environmentally safe manner. We have to ensure there's no negative impact on existing industries or regional communities - and we're committed to doing that,' Mr McConville said.

'Significant economic benefits await NSW through the development of an onshore gas industry that can create jobs, revitalise regional communities and deliver reliable, affordable gas supply to its homes and businesses.

'APPEA is committed to working with government and the community to ensure NSW's natural gas resources can continue to be developed for the benefit of all the state.'

Disclaimer

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:01:21 UTC
