APPLE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Inc. - AAPL

04/16/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 17, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Apple Inc. (NasdaqGS: AAPL), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 2, 2018 and January 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Apple and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aapl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 17, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Apple and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On January 2, 2019, post-market, the Company disclosed that it would miss its prior quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9B, with revenues of only $84B, far below prior guidance of $89B to $93B, due in part to falling iPhone sales in China and significantly reduced battery replacement pricing.

On this news, the price of Apple’s shares fell, damaging investors.

The case is City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System v. Apple Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-2033.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
