Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Applied Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Applied Therapeutics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) on behalf of Applied Therapeutics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Applied Therapeutics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or around May 13, 2019, Applied Therapeutics conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 4 million shares of common stock priced at $10.00 per share. 

On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's ACTION-Kids study evaluating the Company’s AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia.  The FDA cited the need for additional technical information related to ensuring that every participant in the study has access to the drug's benefits. 

On this news, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, to close at $25.71 per share on August 17, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Therapeutics shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : to acquire majority stake in US Silicon Valley-Based Circle Medical in Move to Become North America's Leading Provider of Telehealth Services
PU
02:19pFood Security for America Recognizes Cobb Community Foundation CEO for Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
02:16p1847 LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:16pMXXY Debuts Reimagined Hydration System
GL
02:16pCOVID-19 : Optical Transceiver Market 2020-2024 | Migration From Copper Wires To Optic Fibers to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:15pDISCOVERY : Investigation discovery expands partnership with world's bestselling author james patterson
PU
02:15pVERIZON RESPONSE : Update following Hurricane Laura's Landfall
PU
02:13pVERICITY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:10pNRF chief economist says coronavirus 'continues as a shock' for small businesses
PU
02:10pEATON VANCE TAX MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : TELECOM ITALIA S P A : , KKR, Fastweb Reach Agreement on Italian National Network

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group