APPRISS RETAIL DONATES COMPUTERS TO BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY IN UK

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Retail, the industry leader in retail performance improvement solutions, today announced that it recently donated 12 desktop computers and 17 laptops through Business in the Community’s National Business Response Network (BITC). Appriss Retail’s involvement with BITC began by witnessing the passion of Mark Smith, CEO from Southern Co-operative, discussing the impacts of this program. BITC coordinated the distribution of this donation to:

Kenyngton Manor Primary School – A school in Sunbury-on-Thames in South West London

Surrey Choices – Based in the county of Surrey, the organisation supports the disabled, autistic, elderly and those with sensory needs or mental health problems to fulfil their potential and reach their goals including helping them back into the workplace

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust – 6,000 highly-trained, qualified doctors, nurses, midwives, health visitors, therapists, healthcare scientists, and other support staff caring for more than half a million patients from Buckinghamshire and neighbouring counties

Chiltern Primary School – A school in Basingstoke, Hampshire

The Hive – A cooperative of people and organisations working together to improve the health and well-being of the people of Portsmouth

‘The COVID crisis has created unprecedented challenges across business communities and life in general’, said Steve Prebble, president of Appriss Retail. ’As a global technology company with a corporate promise of “knowledge for good”, we are proud when our local teams find ways in which we can meet the needs of the communities we serve’.

Olga Watterich, Head of Partnerships and Connections at Business in the Community, said ‘Appriss Retail is setting a high bar for business: by donating technology to those in need they are addressing the growing digital divide in our society which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. We are calling on companies to follow Appriss Retail’s example and step up to support their communities through BITC’s National Business Response Network Tech Appeal’.



The Appriss Retail donation will be used to support specific individuals whose current technology is not fit for purpose. For example, it will allow healthcare professionals to adapt to their new way of working and ensure that the support they give to patients is the best that it can be. Other devices will allow schools to set up new IT processes which will allow children to access online resources while ensuring social distancing.



About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organisation, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.



About Business in the Community’s National Business Response Network

Business in the Community’s National Business Response Network connects national and local community groups, small businesses, local authorities and charities with businesses and brands who can offer support. Our mission is to match business resources to community needs in the right place, at the right time.



Business in the Community’s National Business Response Network and the work we do is made possible by:

Network Partners: FareShare, In Kind Direct, The National Emergencies Trust, Neighbourly and The Voluntary and Community Sector Emergencies Partnership

Founding Partners: AXA, London Stock Exchange Group

Supporters: NBRN digital platform made possible by Nominet and Outlandish

