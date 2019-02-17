Log in
APR Expands Into APAC, Hires Jonathan Parker as Managing Director

02/17/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Advertising Production Resources (APR) announced that it has expanded its Asia-Pacific (APAC) business as part of a strategic effort to better service regional and global clients.

APR provides advertising production consulting service to marketers around the globe and has been operating within APAC for nearly nine years. Jonathan Parker joins the company as Managing Director for the region, overseeing APR’s growing mix of global, regional, and local marketing clients.

Prior to joining APR, Parker worked as CEO of Hogarth at Ogilvy USA. In addition, his extensive career also saw Parker leading Ogilvy & Mather RedWorks and H&O offerings in North America, growing the production discipline’s direct client business yearly. Parker has expansive marketing and management experience in Asia Pacific markets and hubs, previously working within the region for almost two decades.

“After seven years working within the US, I am delighted to work once again within Asia-Pacific,” said Parker. “I’m thrilled to be able to apply my global agency and production experience to APR’s consultancy model, helping clients optimize their own advertising and content production ecosystems. Growing a strong Asian offering for the APR network will be key in ensuring future success for all our clients.”

APR also announced the opening of a business entity in Beijing, China, to provide more local support to Chinese clients. Jillian Gibbs, APR Founder and CEO, said, “Expanding the capabilities of our Asia-Pacific team with the addition of Jonathan and the establishment of an entity in China was the natural next step to bolstering the growing APAC market and fulfilling an increasing need.”

About APR

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Advertising Production Resources (APR) is the largest advertising production consultation firm. APR has over 180 associates in 22 countries of the world with offices in Denver, New York, Detroit, and London. Founded in 2000 by Jillian Gibbs, APR provides content production expertise by partnering with global brands, agencies, and suppliers across all content platforms, including TV commercials, online videos, social content, websites, banner ads, apps, mobile content, print and photography, experiential and events. The firm is a privately-held woman-owned company with women consisting of over 71% of its workforce and is fully certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council WEBENC) as well as WEConnect International. APR is a faculty member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on the subject of advertising production. For more information, please visit http://www.aprco.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
