APR Expands Into APAC, Hires Jonathan Parker as Managing Director

Advertising Production Resources (APR) announced that it has expanded
its Asia-Pacific (APAC) business as part of a strategic effort to better
service regional and global clients.
APR provides advertising production consulting service to marketers
around the globe and has been operating within APAC for nearly nine
years. Jonathan Parker joins the company as Managing Director for the
region, overseeing APR’s growing mix of global, regional, and local
marketing clients.
Prior to joining APR, Parker worked as CEO of Hogarth at Ogilvy USA. In
addition, his extensive career also saw Parker leading Ogilvy & Mather
RedWorks and H&O offerings in North America, growing the production
discipline’s direct client business yearly. Parker has expansive
marketing and management experience in Asia Pacific markets and hubs,
previously working within the region for almost two decades.
“After seven years working within the US, I am delighted to work once
again within Asia-Pacific,” said Parker. “I’m thrilled to be able to
apply my global agency and production experience to APR’s consultancy
model, helping clients optimize their own advertising and content
production ecosystems. Growing a strong Asian offering for the APR
network will be key in ensuring future success for all our clients.”
APR also announced the opening of a business entity in Beijing, China,
to provide more local support to Chinese clients. Jillian Gibbs, APR
Founder and CEO, said, “Expanding the capabilities of our Asia-Pacific
team with the addition of Jonathan and the establishment of an entity in
China was the natural next step to bolstering the growing APAC market
and fulfilling an increasing need.”
About APR
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Advertising Production Resources
(APR) is the largest advertising production consultation firm. APR has
over 180 associates in 22 countries of the world with offices in Denver,
New York, Detroit, and London. Founded in 2000 by Jillian Gibbs, APR
provides content production expertise by partnering with global brands,
agencies, and suppliers across all content platforms, including TV
commercials, online videos, social content, websites, banner ads, apps,
mobile content, print and photography, experiential and events. The firm
is a privately-held woman-owned company with women consisting of over
71% of its workforce and is fully certified by the Women’s Business
Enterprise National Council WEBENC) as well as WEConnect International.
APR is a faculty member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA)
on the subject of advertising production. For more information, please
visit http://www.aprco.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005009/en/