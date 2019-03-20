APRIL 1 DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) from March 14, 2014 through November 14, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Revolution Lighting investors under the federal securities laws. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2019.



To join the Revolution Lighting class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/revolution-lighting-technologies-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revolution Lighting was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) Revolution Lighting’s financial statements were therefore misstated; (3) Revolution Lighting lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Revolution Lighting would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Revolution Lighting’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/revolution-lighting-technologies-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com .

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com



