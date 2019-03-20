APRIL 22 DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – HIIQ

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) from February 28, 2018 through November 27, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Health Insurance Innovations investors under the federal securities laws. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 22, 2019.



To join the Health Insurance Innovations class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/health-insurance-innovations-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial portion of Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue was derived from third parties; (2) these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell Health Insurance Innovations’ policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact Health Insurance Innovations’ operations; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Health Insurance Innovations’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

