Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APRIL 27 DEADLINE: TVTY, TUP, SBT, BDX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)
Class Period: March 8, 2019 - February 19, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)
Class Period: January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT)
Class Period: November 17, 2017 - December 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose facts concerning the Company’s loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX
Class Period: November 5, 2019 – March 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: (1) that certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
12:01pOBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES PUBL : recruits new CFO
AQ
12:01pDestination Medical Center Webinar Series Will Feature Minnesota Industry leaders on Topics of Post-Pandemic Recovery
GL
12:01pBank of the James Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declaration of Dividend
GL
12:01pTanzanian Gold announces SGS-Lakefield metallurgical testing will confirm design of larger sulphide plant following previous announcement doubling Mineral Resources
GL
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)
BU
12:01pIOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. : Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Dividend Payment
BU
12:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Tax Benefits of Meal Vouchers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Telecom Tower Market 2019-2023 | Investments in LTE- Advanced to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2020-2024| Tax Benefits of Meal Vouchers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group