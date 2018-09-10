Log in
APT Satellite : Successfully Launched APSTAR-5C Satellite

09/10/2018

On 10 Sep 2018 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, APSTAR-5C was successfully launched to space on a Falcon 9 rocket made by Space X.

APSTAR-5C is based on the Space System Loral FS-1300 platform, it is equipped with C-band, Ku-band regional beams and Ku-band HTS payload, providing high power transponder services to customers across the Asia-Pacific region for VSAT, video distribution, DTH, maritime and broadband applications. Through APSTAR-5C, APT Satellite plans to maintain services for its existing customers on APSTAR-5 satellite, assuring their businesses not be interrupted by the replacement. Meanwhile, APSTAR-5C satellite will carry more transponders, and expand to broader service areas with more powerful performance, while the new high-throughput (HTS) capacity will satisfy growing market demand in Southeast Asia.

APSTAR-5C's mission slot is at 138E, it will replace APSTAR-5 satellite which was launched in 2004 and now approaching end-of-life. By utilizing a hybrid chemical-electric propulsion system, APSTAR-5C is expected to last more than 18 years in its station-keeping orbital slot. APSTAR-5C is also a host payload project between APT Satellite and Telesat, a Canadian satellite company, under its name of Telstar-18V.

Apstar 5C Coverage

Disclaimer

APT Satellite Holdings Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:26:10 UTC
