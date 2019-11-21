DGAP-News: APUS Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2019 World Sensors Summit Successfully Concluded, and Zhengzhou Became the "Focus" of the Sensor Industry



BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 21 November 2019 - The 2019 World Sensors Summit concluded at Zhengzhou International Convention Center on November 11, 2019, which was guided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of PRC, China Association for Science and Technology and the People's Government of Henan Province, hosted by China Instrument and Control Society, Henan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Henan Provincial Industry and Information Technology Commission, Henan Provincial Foreign Affairs Committee Office, Henan Association for Science and Technology and the People's Government of Zhengzhou, and undertaken by China Instrument and Control Society and the Management Committee of Zhengzhou National Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone.

This three-day summit was composed sensor conference, sensor industry exhibition and sensor innovation and entrepreneurship competition, dedicating to exchange the latest achievements of global sensor technologies, industries and application, creating an industry brand ecological event, and promoting the sound development of global sensor industry. Participants included experts from 12 international organizations in 8 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and South Korea, representatives from Siemens, Panasonic, Honeywell, GE, Alibaba, JD.com, Dassault, CNPC and China Academy of Space, etc., and over 300 renowned companies in the sensor industry.

During the summit, Several Measures (Provisional) of the Management Committee of Zhengzhou Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone to Promote the Development of Smart Sensor Industry was officially released by Zhengzhou Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, with 10 supporting policies, providing systematic rent and house purchase support, settlement and project award, service system construction support, market cultivation and development support, scale expansion award, technology research and development support, talent award, financial and capital market award based on development characteristics and demands of smart sensor enterprises, with a maximum subsidy of 10 million yuan.

Noteworthy, the summit also officially announced China (Zhengzhou) Intelligent Sensor Valley Planning, which clearly indicates that the industrial target is to build one hundred billion-worth industrial clusters and sensor towns for establishing the "one valley, multiple sites" industrial space layout, and to create an excellent industry ecological environment and take effective measures to build the cluster.

APUS, a Chinese unicorn company providing mobile service to 1.4 billion global users, has helped promote WSS2019 via platform built in APUS System and AI powered solution of advertisement distribution.