APX Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Third Quarter Results

APX Group Holdings, Inc. (“APX Group”, “Vivint” or “Company”), a leading smart home company that is redefining the home experience through intelligently designed cloud-enabled solutions, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the 2019 third quarter on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company plans to release its third quarter results and post presentation slides in the investor relations section of their website at www.vivint.com after the close of the financial markets on November 7, 2019.

Conference Call Details

Date: November 7, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-in: 1-833-235-7641 (US and Canada) 1-647-689-4162 (International) Conference ID: 3550216

Webcast: http://investors.vivint.com/events-presentations/events/default.aspx

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.vivint.com/company-overview/default.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves 1.5 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

