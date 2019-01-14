APYX MEDICAL : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF TODD HORNSBY TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

CLEARWATER, FL - JANUARY 14, 2019 - Apyx™Medical Corporation, formerly Bovie Medical Corporation, (NASDAQ:APYX) (the 'Company'), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of J-Plasma®, a patented surgical product marketed and sold under the Renuvion® Cosmetic Technology brand in the cosmetic surgery market, today announced that Todd Hornsby has been promoted to Executive Vice President, effective January 2, 2019.

Mr. Hornsby joined Apyx Medical in August, 2014, and held the position of Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Energy prior to his promotion.

'Todd has done an excellent job leading the global sales and marketing efforts for our Advanced Energy business, specifically the commercialization of our Renuvion Cosmetic Technology in the U.S. cosmetic surgery market and in an increasing number of international markets as well,' said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Apyx Medical is proud to announce his promotion to Executive Vice President, and I'm confident that he will guide our team to greater success in this role.'

