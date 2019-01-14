Log in
APYX MEDICAL : ANNOUNCES THE PROMOTION OF TODD HORNSBY TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

01/14/2019 | 06:29pm EST

CLEARWATER, FL - JANUARY 14, 2019 - ApyxMedical Corporation, formerly Bovie Medical Corporation, (NASDAQ:APYX) (the 'Company'), a maker of medical devices and supplies and the developer of J-Plasma®, a patented surgical product marketed and sold under the Renuvion® Cosmetic Technology brand in the cosmetic surgery market, today announced that Todd Hornsby has been promoted to Executive Vice President, effective January 2, 2019.

Mr. Hornsby joined Apyx Medical in August, 2014, and held the position of Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Energy prior to his promotion.

'Todd has done an excellent job leading the global sales and marketing efforts for our Advanced Energy business, specifically the commercialization of our Renuvion Cosmetic Technology in the U.S. cosmetic surgery market and in an increasing number of international markets as well,' said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Apyx Medical is proud to announce his promotion to Executive Vice President, and I'm confident that he will guide our team to greater success in this role.'

Investor Relations Contact:
Westwicke Partners on behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation
Mike Piccinino, CFA
443-213-0500
investor.relations@apyxmedical.com

About Apyx Medical Corporation:
Apyx Medical Corporation (formerly Bovie Medical Corporation) is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Apyx Medical Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:28:03 UTC
