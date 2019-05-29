Log in
APYX REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/29/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) of the June 17, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Pritchard v. Apyx Medical Corp. et al., No. 8:19-cv-00919, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Apyx Medical securities between August 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 17, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/APYX

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

APYX@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misstated and/or concealed that (1) Apyx’s J-Plasma clinical study for dermal resurfacing did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint, and (2) the study did not support the Company’s application to obtain regulators’ approval for such use.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, certain matters flagged in a recent bearish analyst report, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Apyx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email APYX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
