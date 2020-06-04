Log in
APsystems : Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Tigo

06/04/2020 | 12:33am EDT

APsystems has issued the following statement in response to the Tigo lawsuit filing:

APsystems has always worked diligently to conceive and develop its own proprietary intellectual property. Like many industry firms, APsystems' rapid shutdown product complies with the industry standard protocol which is not exclusive to Tigo.

APsystems is confident there is no infringement on any Tigo IP and will vigorously defend its intellectual property rights and the business of its customers. There is no substance to Tigo's allegations and APsystems looks forward to the opportunity to prove that.

About APsystems

APsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering both AC and DC MLPE power conversion products as well as energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry. APsystems microinverters are intelligent, innovative, and the best-selling multi-module microinverters in the world.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in more than 80 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 300 GWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.

Information on APsystems can be found at https://APsystems.com.

Information on APsmart Rapid Shutdown Devices can be found at https://apsmartglobal.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
