AQD: Drill Access Begins At Cerro de Fierro

August 28, 2018 ASX Release

DRILL ACCESS PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY AT CERRO

DE FIERRO COPPER PROJECT, PERU

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it has commenced preparations for the start of diamond drilling at the Cerro de Fierro Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) Project in southern Peru, with drill access preparations for the 7-hole/3,500m program now underway.

Diamond drilling, which is expected to begin by the end of September 2018, will test an Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) target reflecting possible manto-style copper (gold) mineralisation defined by a strong IP chargeability anomaly, and a large discrete magnetic response. Previously reported geological mapping and sampling located extensive copper mineralisation proximal to the magnetic/IP target, returning numerous copper values in excess of 0.1% Cu with many in excess of 1% Cu.

Figure 1: Cerro de Fierro IOCG target showing location of the initial drill holes.

The Cerro de Fierro Project is located at the southern end of a recognised IOCG metallogenic belt in southern Peru. It lies within ~150km of the Mina Justa deposit (~475Mt @ 0.68% Cu), which is currently being considered for development by Peruvian mining company Minsur S.A.

The Project is the subject of an agreement with globally diversified mining and metals company South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY), whereby South32 can earn a 70% interest in the project by spending US$4.0 million, with the right to earn an additional 10% interest by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study. AusQuest will be the operator during the first phase of drilling.

AusQuest Managing Director Graeme Drew said the upcoming drilling program at Cerro de Fierro would be the second major drill program to be undertaken in Peru under the Company's Strategic Alliance with South32.

"This is an exciting time for our shareholders as we continue to drill-test targets that have been identified by our team in Peru as part of our ongoing Strategic Alliance with South32," he said. "The targets are all potential company-makers, and we look forward to the drilling starting in the coming weeks."

Graeme Drew

Managing Director

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The details contained in this report that pertain to exploration results are based upon information compiled by Mr Graeme Drew, a full-time employee of AusQuest Limited. Mr Drew is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and has sufficient experience in the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Drew consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report contains forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by AusQuest Limited. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements are based on management's beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward looking statements are made and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.