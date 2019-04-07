AQD: Drilling Commences at Yallum Hill

April 8th, 2019
ASX Release
DRILLING COMMENCES AT YALLUM HILL COPPER
PROSPECT, WA
AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that the diamond drilling programme to test electromagnetic and magnetic targets at the Yallum Hill Copper Prospect in Western Australia has commenced under the Strategic Alliance (SAA) with South32.
The Yallum Hill prospect, which is located ~350km north-east of Wiluna, is part of a regional program to assess the base metal potential of the northern margin of the Yilgarn Craton which is considered to be prospective for copper-gold deposits similar to those found in the Eastern Succession of north-west Queensland (Ernest Henry) as well as possible nickel sulphides associated with the abundant mafic sills in the area.
Initial drilling, consisting of two diamond drill-holes (~900m), is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete with assays available up to four weeks after completion of drilling.
Figure 1: Magnetic and EM drill targets
AusQuest Managing Director Graeme Drew said the Company was pleased that its 2019 drilling programme was finally underway with drilling at Yallum Hill, the first of several projects to be drill tested in Australia this year under the SAA with South32.
"We are looking forward to another active year of exploration and drilling at our projects in Australia and Peru, with news-flow set to increase over the coming months as programmes get underway."
Graeme Drew
Managing Director
