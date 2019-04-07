AQD: Drilling Commences at Yallum Hill

April 8th, 2019

ASX Release

DRILLING COMMENCES AT YALLUM HILL COPPER

PROSPECT, WA

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that the diamond drilling programme to test electromagnetic and magnetic targets at the Yallum Hill Copper Prospect in Western Australia has commenced under the Strategic Alliance (SAA) with South32.

The Yallum Hill prospect, which is located ~350km north-east of Wiluna, is part of a regional program to assess the base metal potential of the northern margin of the Yilgarn Craton which is considered to be prospective for copper-gold deposits similar to those found in the Eastern Succession of north-west Queensland (Ernest Henry) as well as possible nickel sulphides associated with the abundant mafic sills in the area.

Initial drilling, consisting of two diamond drill-holes (~900m), is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete with assays available up to four weeks after completion of drilling.

Figure 1: Magnetic and EM drill targets

AusQuest Managing Director Graeme Drew said the Company was pleased that its 2019 drilling programme was finally underway with drilling at Yallum Hill, the first of several projects to be drill tested in Australia this year under the SAA with South32.

