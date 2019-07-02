Log in
AQM joins Eurofins | A stepping stone into Consumer Product Assurance

07/02/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

Eurofins Consumer Products Testing (CPT) is proud to announce the acquisition of AQM. This acquisition provides a relevant, comprehensive range of product inspection and factory audit services in EMEA and Asia, significantly contributing to Eurofins’ continued growth plans and expansion into new fields and adjacent markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005690/en/

Eurofins acquires AQM expanding its excellence in inspection and audits, Corporate Social Responsibility and brand protection (Photo: Business Wire)

Eurofins acquires AQM expanding its excellence in inspection and audits, Corporate Social Responsibility and brand protection (Photo: Business Wire)

<<As a result of this operation, Eurofins strengthens its position as a leading company in the TIC sector worldwide, now offering the widest service portfolio covering the Global Supply Chain of retailers, brand owners and manufacturers across continents and consumer product industries>> explains Stéphane Barrau, VP Eurofins Consumer Product Testing.

Benoit Aubet , AQM Managing Director, comments: <<The acquisition will enable both Eurofins CPT and AQM to expand their service offerings within the consumer product testing industries, where both companies excel as a result of their respective expertise. AQM, historically focused on helping customers to deploy responsible sourcing while assuring product quality, now with the additional support of Eurofins CPT will continue to provide high level inspection and audit services with a wider scope and more extended geographic coverage.>>

The company will hereinafter be referred to as “Eurofins | AQM ”.

About AQM

Established in 2005 in France, and subsequently moving to Shanghai in 2007 followed by continuous expansion ever since, AQM has established a significant reputation for excellence in inspection and audits, Corporate Social Responsibility and brand protection, mostly in Asia (China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan), but also in EMEA (Europe, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco and Ethiopia).

AQM is accredited by ICS and amfori-BSCI, partnering with some of the world-class brands on their social and environmental responsibility programmes.

AQM employs 280 highly skilled staff, comprising over 30 social and environmental auditors and 200 specialised inspectors.

About Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific is an international group of laboratories headquartered in Luxembourg, providing testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agroscience and consumer products industries, among others.

The Group is one of the international leaders in the provision of testing services with a network of more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries. Through research and development, in-licensing and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in every industry it serves, while helping corporations to deliver safe and compliant products through responsible and sustainable sourcing practices.


© Business Wire 2019
