AQUA, GSKY, MDR, CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

12/26/2018 | 06:14pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about AQUA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Get additional information about GSKY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019
Class Period: January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about MDR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
Class Period: April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about CMCM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
