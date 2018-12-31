Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AQUA, TS, CMCM, LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 03:53pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about AQUA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about TS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tenaris-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019
Class Period: April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018

Get additional information about CMCM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2017 IPO

Get additional information about LOMA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:44pDELEK : Share and debt buyback plan for 2019
PU
04:44pHUNTER MULLER PREDICTS : Continued Innovation and Growth for Global Tech Industry Despite Market Volatility
PR
04:42pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : 'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
RE
04:41pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, APHA, CURO and NVDA
GL
04:40pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc – RYAAY
BU
04:36pDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
DJ
04:35pSPRINT : Selected as State of Maine's Telecommunications Relay Services Provider
PR
04:31pGOODFIRMS : Research Unveils Trustworthy Technical Software Providers for Diverse Industries
PR
04:30pFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:30pCARTER BANK & TRUST : Promotes Its Director of Internal Audit, Christy Meier, to Senior Vice President
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses
5Oversupply, faltering growth to weigh on oil prices in 2019 - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.