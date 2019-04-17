Log in
ARA CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

04/17/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) of the pending securities class action and the May 28, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired American Renal securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ARA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ARA@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants misled investors about American Renal’s accounting for revenues, collections and related matters.

Then, on March 27, 2019, Defendants announced investors should not rely on the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 or on several interim quarterly period financial statements.  Defendants also announced the Company’s CFO resigned effective March 26, 2019.

In response to the March 27 and earlier partial disclosures, the price of American Renal shares has significantly fallen.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the admitted improper revenue accounting that might have been intentional, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding American Renal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ARA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

