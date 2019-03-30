Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARA LAWSUIT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ARA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed the first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) from August 10, 2016 through March 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for American Renal investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the American Renal class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1533.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) American Renal’s financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1533.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:56pARA LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ARA
GL
10:52pBUILDING TOMORROW'S VEHICLES : the right material in the right place
PU
10:47pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. – CNDT
BU
10:44pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg Wants More Internet Regulation
DJ
10:01pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Teenager Kean gives Juventus narrow win over stubborn Empoli
AQ
10:00pPROFILE : Govt disputes awarding dagga licences
AQ
09:57pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Shock & awe for Saeed al Sulaiti
AQ
09:56pDOHA BANK : concludes 14th edition of Al Dana Green Run
AQ
09:53pMain events scheduled for Monday, April 1
AQ
09:52pDOHA BANK : ‘Record turnout' at Doha Bank's 14th Al Dana Green Run
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2ARA LAWSUIT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates ..
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Keane reveals goal scoring secret after Juve's victory
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : CEO calls for updated internet regulations
5Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About